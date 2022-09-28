Saline Field Hockey Clips Novi

The Saline field hockey team held off a fourth period rally by Novi to hold on for a 2-1 win and to improve to 5-3 overall on the season.

Cailee Jarvey and Avery Carroll scored in the second and third periods to give Saline a 2-0 lead after three.

Novi made things interesting with a goal in the fourth, but the Hornets held on for the win.

Jarvey added an assist to go along with her goal, while Lauren Miller also had an assist.

Megan Clauser made a pair if saves in net as Saline outshot Novi 7-2.