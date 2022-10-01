Pioneer No Trouble for Hornets

From the opening kickoff, the Saline football game was a rout Friday night as the Hornets rolled to a 56-0 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer to move to 6-0 on the season.

Less than two minutes into the game, quarterback CJ Carr hit Garrett Baldwin with a 50-yard scoring pass and a 7-0 lead and the Hornets were off to the races.

A short time later Baldwin stepped in front of a Pioneer pass and returned it to the endzone for a pick-six and a 14-0 lead.

Carr was just warming up for the Hornets as he connected with Roman Laurio 13 yards and Dylan Mesman for a seven-yard scoring pass and Saline would lead 28-0 after one quarter.

Saline would add 21 more points in the second on TD passes from Carr to Caid Fox for 47 yards and Laurio from 36 and an eight-yard TD run from Ryan Niethammer for a 49-0 lead at the half.

Nate Walper would wrap up the scoring with a five-yard TD run in the second half to make the final 56-0.

Carr was near perfect on the night by going 13-14 passing for 251 yards and five TD passes.

Fox caught four passes for 80 yards and a score and Laurio four for 71 and two TD’s. Baldwin caught the one 50-yard TD pass, Mesman two for 22, Cole Kreuzer one for 19, and Kyle Barbarino one for nine.

Niethammer rushed for 53 yards and a score and James Rush four for 42 yards.

Sullivan Mills led the defense with 5.5 tackles and Tate Bezeau with four solo tackles.

Riley Behrman was 7 for 7 on the night in extra points and he continues to raise money for Pediatric Cancer research for each made kick this season.

The Hornets will take on Bedford Friday night.