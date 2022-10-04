City of Saline announces upcoming Mayor’s Coffee Hour

From the city of Saline:

SALINE, MI – The City of Saline announce an upcoming coffee hour hosted by Mayor Brian Marl for Wednesday, October 12.

“In my ongoing effort to remain accessible and engaged, I’ll be hosting a hybrid, in-person & virtual coffee hour on Wednesday, October 12,” Marl said. “We’ll be discussing a wide array of issues, but our primary focus will be water and sewer rates, our upcoming street millage and the City’s proposed rental inspection ordinance.”

Mayor Marl will be joined by City staff, including Saline’s City Treasurer, Elle Cole.

Treasurer Cole added, “As a new part of the City of Saline team, I look forward to meeting with residents and working with them to resolve issues of importance. I will be offering extended appointment times outside of regular office hours to assist them with questions. Residents may call me at (734) 429-4907.”

Details pertaining to the Mayor’s upcoming coffee are provided below:

Fall Coffee Hour – October 12, 2022

5:30 - 7 p.m.

City Hall Council Chambers – 100 North Harris Street

Reminders will be posted to the City of Saline Government Facebook page as well as the City’s website, cityofsaline.org.

October’s coffee hour will begin with several brief presentations, questions will then be entertained from individuals attending in-person, as well as those participating remotely.

Light refreshments will be served.

To share a question or concern with any City officials, Saline residents may contact PR Generalist, Sarah Massey at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2207 or by emailing her at smassey@cityofsaline.org -