Saline Fiddlers and Saline Baseball to host “Charity Ball for a Cause” on Oct. 28

From Alison Polidano

This Oct. 28, come to La Fontaine Dealership in Saline, get dressed up in a unique Halloween costume, and enjoy a night of live music, food, drinks, and dancing at the Charity Ball for a Cause, hosted by LaFontaine in Saline.

The evening will start with music by The Saline Fiddlers and appetizers prepared by the Saline High School Culinary team. Then a DJ will take over for dancing. And beginning at 9 pm, the talented cover band Act III will round out the night. Prizes for costumes will be announced throughout the night.

America’s premier youth fiddling show band from Saline, Michigan, astounds audiences every time the group takes the stage. Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic has shared the stage with many top artists and other student groups. Especially gratifying is the number of student fiddle organizations that have been started around the country because of inspiration from the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic. They are raising funds for their 2023 performance season.

Saline 12U AAA baseball team is raising funds to go to Cooperstown Dreams Park in 2023, home of the prestigious American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame Invitational Tournaments and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Here, America’s baseball tradition is uniquely captured in the tournament, “A Summer Tradition.” Participants strengthen an appreciation for tradition, values of faith, country, and baseball.

Charity Ball for a Cause is organizing this event to fundraise for The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic and the Saline 12U AAA baseball team.

Tickets are on sale now and are $75 from 6:30-11:30 pm, which includes food and three drink tickets, or $35 for 9 pm-11:30 pm and includes two drink tickets.

If you wait to purchase after Oct. 15 or at the door, ticket prices go up $10, so get them soon! Email salinecharityball@gmail.com for information or get tickets at Eventbrite or through the Facebook page @salinecharityball