Chelsea
Dexter
Pinckney
Manchester
Saline
Saline MI
10-05-2022 12:52pm
Saline DEI upcoming film and book discussions
STN Staff
Saline
Wed. Oct 5 2022
Saline DEI upcoming film and book discussions
Sharing ideas through the art of film and literature
Dexter
Wed. Oct 5 2022
Candidate Q&A: Lonnie Scott, Dexter Twp Trustee
Lonnie Scott is running for Dexter Twp Trustee
Wednesday October 5
Clear throughout the day.
High:
76°
Low:
42°
Wind:
5 mph WNW
Chance of precipitation:
0%
Chelsea
Wed. Oct 5 2022
Saline's Vestergaard Farms Supplying Rising Demand for Locally-Sourced Food
Vestergaard Farms, Pasture Raised, Food, Locally-Sourced, Family Farming
Saline
Wed. Oct 5 2022
Saline Fiddlers and Saline Baseball to host “Charity Ball for a Cause” on Oct. 28
A fundraiser for two great local organizations
Chelsea
Wed. Oct 5 2022
WCC’s Brandon Tucker appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce advisory committee
Tucker is among the first appointees to the committee, which is comprised of leaders from a broad range of disciplines.
Saline
Tue. Oct 4 2022
City of Saline announces upcoming Mayor’s Coffee Hour
Saline Mayor hosting coffee hour.
Dexter
Tue. Oct 4 2022
Scio Township identifies additional Drinking Water Wells with 1,4- Dioxane
Scio Township identifies 10 additional Residential Drinking Water Wells with 1,4- Dioxane in Fourth Round of Sampling.
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 4 2022
Spooky Stories, Part 1 of 4
ghosts, tour, hunt, paranormal, Howell, Manchester, Chelsea, pinckney
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 4 2022
Fill out the 5 Healthy Towns survey for a chance to score Lions tickets!
Anyone who completes the survey by October 31st can enter into a drawing to win two tickets to the Detroit – Jacksonville football game on December 4th.
Chelsea
Tue. Oct 4 2022
Watching Movies: Smile
The new horror flick didn't leave Garver with a smile
Saline
Tue. Oct 4 2022
Saline Grapples With Skyrocketing Water Bills
Saline City Council was filled today with people complaining about water bills going up by hundreds of dollars, even thousands. The City is investigating.
Dexter
Mon. Oct 3 2022
Fall fun at Dexter Apple Daze
Fun for everyone at Dexter's Apple Daze, which was held on Oct. 1.
