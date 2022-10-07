Candidate Q&A: Dean Girbach, Saline City Council

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

Who are you?

My name is Dean Benjamin Girbach, I have dedicated more than twenty five years of service to the City of Saline and its citizens, including nearly 18 years as a council member. My career prior to retirement included nearly thirty five years in administration and finance while at the University of Michigan. I also currently serve as President and Co-Treasurer for the Saline Area Historical Society.

I have a proven record of accomplishments and attacking difficult issues. My valuable institutional knowledge, consistent and beneficial approach to problem solving, insistence on accountability, and demand for equitable consideration is well known. During my tenure, the Council has always approved a balanced budget, maintained a consistent operating millage rate, and strived to provide needed services.

I have and continue to serve on numerous commissions and task forces. The most recent focusing on risk management, water quality, water distribution and wastewater management.

Why are you running?

I have dedicated nearly half of my life to Saline's well-being. I am committed to being prepared for meetings, fully engaged in participation and driven by strong principles. As a growing and reinventing city, there are many challenges and demands which require attention, most immediate, our primary services (water, roads, sewers and public safety). I have challenged the council to stop, step back and evaluate, a behavior not generally supported. An often need for “outcomes” instead of planning has cost the city in terms of effectiveness and reputation. Administrative structures and oversight put in place during the 1970’s are far outdated and jeopardizing the financial stability of our city. For example, changes in the Saline Area Fire Department this past year have unmasked a number of concerns including financial, managerial and risk avoidance. It is more important than ever that our city residents are adequately represented, held responsible only for its fair share of financial responsibility and assured treatment of its citizenry is equitable.

What issues do you think are important?

Immediate goals must focus on infrastructure renewal. Resources must be carefully leveraged to address deferred maintenance while achieving the best outcome overall. Federal and State funding recently made available are opportunities of which our city must diligently seek out. We must take advantage of our new legal team’s expertise and recommendations to address not only potential liabilities, but “perceived” economic advantages and unwarranted penalties related to our successful financial stewardship. Inflation and supply chain issues will continue to limit our ability to accomplish projects for the near future. City services must again be evaluated for efficiency and cost effectiveness. Technology advancements, staff behavioral changes and realistic cost savings must be achieved while working through these unprecedented challenges.

The greatest and most involved priority though will be the remodeling of the wastewater treatment plant. All steps from design, finalizing funding and actual construction of the facility will occur within the next 12-18 months. As a key member of our WTP/WWTP task force, I am committed to assuring this project is properly evaluated and implemented once and for all.

Why should we vote for you?

I have dedicated nearly half of my life to Saline's well-being. I am prepared for meetings, fully engaged in participation and driven by strong principles. I have a proven record of consistent approach, insistency on accountability and demand for equitable consideration in Council's approach to policy and ethics. Council has annually adopted a balanced budget, maintained a consistent city millage rate and completed significant infrastructure improvements. Our community remains safe, forward focused and dedicated to providing a high quality of life for all residents.