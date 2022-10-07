Saline Soccer Claims SEC Red Title

The Saline soccer team left no doubt that they were not going to miss out on a SEC Red title as the Hornets blanked Ypsilanti Lincoln 8-0 Thursday night to win the league title.

The win wrapped up a 12-1-1 league season for the Hornets with districts starting this week. They finished the regular season with a 15-3-2 overall record.

Saline took control early with four first-half goals and finished the mercy with four more in the second half to end the game early.

Christian Rossi continued his record-breaking scoring spree with five goals to give him 33 on the season. It also gives Rossi 89 goals in his career for the Hornets all-time leading scorer.

Isaac York recorded a pair of goals for the Hornets, while Collin York had one.

Riley Behrman and Gunnar Bohlender combined for the shutout in net for Saline.

Saline will open district play at home against the winner of Huron and Lincoln October 18.