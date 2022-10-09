Saline Field Hockey Hands Skyline First Loss

The Saline field hockey team came up with a huge win Thursday night when the Hornets handed the defending state champion Ann Arbor Skyline a 2-1 loss for the Eagles first loss of the season.

The win was the fifth in a row for the red-hot Hornets and moved their record to 8-3 overall on the season. They have big games with Dexter and Pioneer this week.

Payton Maloney put the Hornets on the board first when she took a pass on a corner from Ella Talladay. Her first shot was blocked by Skyline, but she recovered the block and fired home the second shot to give Saline the lead.

Skyline would tie the game up until the fourth when the Hornets would score on another corner. Maloney again took the corner pass from Talladay near the top of the goal circle and drilled a shot past the Eagles goaltender for the game-winner.