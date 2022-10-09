Saline Golfers Fifth at Regionals

The Saline girls’ golf team had its best D1 Regional finish in five years with a fifth-place finish at the Washtenaw Golf Club last week.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 373 in the tournament won by a strong Northville team with 324.

Grace Celso powered the Hornets with a state final qualifying round of 82 and finished fifth overall. She will take part in the D1 Finals at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek October 14-15.

Laura Swanger had a strong round with a final score of 93 to finish 17th.

Jordan Wickham was 21st with a round of 96, Sophia Elston 28th with 102, and Shelby Dahms 31st with 106.

The Hornets will return their top five golfers in 2023 and look to build off of this season that saw them finish second in the SEC Red.