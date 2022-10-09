Saline XC Has Strong Showing at Portage

The Portage Invitational is known as the mid-season state meet for cross country teams and if that is the case, then Saline should have a strong showing at MIS in November.

The boys came home with a second-place finish, while the girls finished third at the race that was loaded with top ten teams.

The boys finished with 185 points, only behind #1 ranked Northville with 127.

Four of the seven Hornet runners finished with PR’s at the race.

Samuel Jackson led Saline with a 10th place finish in 15:44.7, which tied for his PR he set at Jackson two weeks ago.

Truman Johnson came home 17th in 15:56.2 and Jason Whitton was 25th with a PR time of 16:06.6.

Andrew McNally came home with a PR time of 16:40 to place 58th

and Shane Pitcher 80th with a PR of 17:01.3. Elijah Rouston earned a PR with a time of 17:04 to finish 86th and Landon Wissink was 161st

in 17:52.5.

The girls finished third with 171 points. They were beaten out by the top two teams in D1 with AA Pioneer winning with 117 and Holland West Ottawa 129.

Six of seven runners posted season or personal bests at Portage.

Sienna Snyder finished 10th with a PR of 19:06.2, followed by Abby Roth with a PR of 19:08.1 in 27th.

Grace Roth finished 40th with a PR of 19:19.6 and Laney Alig ran a season-best 19:20.8 to finish 41st.

Corynn Grady finished 42nd with a PR of 19:21.6, Mia Rogan was 47th in 19:24.9, and Mackenzie Sellenraad was 50th

in 19:31.7.