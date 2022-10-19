Saline's Green Thumb winners

The beauty of Saline can be seen in the different landscapes and plantings at homes and businesses around the city.

Each year the city of Saline honors the best of the best when it comes to those with a green thumb.

The annual Green Thumb Award winners were announced at the Oct. 17 city council meeting. Carla Scruggs, Saline’s Parks and Recreation Director, on behalf of the Parks Commission announced the winners of the 2022 Green Thumb Award program. The program was held June 1 – August 31. There were 20 properties nominated this year.

Scruggs said city residents nominate neighbors or businesses who are doing some pretty wonderful things with their landscapes.

She said these winners are making Saline a bit more beautiful for everyone to enjoy.

The 2022 Green Thumb Award winners are:

Residential: Becky Fox 348 Willis Road, Jan Bennett 745 Calder Court, Michael and Jutamas Fuerstnau 118 McKay, and Angel and Keith Clickner 475 N. Maple Road Lot 80.

Business: Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home at 301 E. Michigan Avenue.