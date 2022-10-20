Lodi Twp Police Report, September 2022

During September in Lodi Township, Deputies responded to 197 calls for police service, up from 197 the previous year for an 11% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,600, up from 1,505 for the same period last year for a 6% increase.

Officers conducted 80 traffic stops, up from 77 last year. Twenty-five tickets were written.

Notable events from the September police call log include:

Three larcenies

Two vehicle thefts

Six crashes

Three medical assists

Six citizen assists

One welfare check

One fraud

One assault

One suicide (adult)

One obstruction of an investigation

The complete September 2022 police call log can be found at the link below.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp:

On September 14, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 block of S. Wagner Road for a report of Fraud. The complainant reported that she provided services to an unknown suspect to help advertise their product, but after the work was completed, the suspect did not pay her for it. It is unknown who the suspect is.

On September 29, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 2700 block of S. Wagner Road for a Larceny from an Automobile. The complainant reported that a Bluetooth speaker was stolen from a motorized bicycle parked in front of his address overnight. Surveillance footage captured the incident, but the quality of the video was not conducive to identifying the suspect.

On September 29, a Collaboration Deputies responded to the 2700 block of S. Wagner Road for a report of two stolen vehicles overnight. The complainants reported that they awoke to their vehicles being stolen. The investigation led deputies to recover one of the two vehicles in the Kalamazoo area. Suspect identification is pending, and the cases have been turned over to the Detective Bureau for further follow-up.