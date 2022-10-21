Join the City of Saline DEI Committee for our monthly book/film discussion

All events will take place in the Board Room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St, Saline

10/18/22

Book - The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

11/17/22 Book - Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

12/20/22 Movie - The Feeling of Being Watched

1/19/23 Book - People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn

2/21/23 Movie - 13th

3/23/23 Book - Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper

4/18/23 Book - Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

5/18/23 Movie - Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

6/20/23 Movie - Milk