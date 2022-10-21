10-21-2022 7:12am
Join the City of Saline DEI Committee for our monthly book/film discussion
All events will take place in the Board Room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St, Saline
10/18/22
Book - The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
11/17/22 Book - Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong
12/20/22 Movie - The Feeling of Being Watched
1/19/23 Book - People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present by Dara Horn
2/21/23 Movie - 13th
3/23/23 Book - Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper
4/18/23 Book - Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
5/18/23 Movie - Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
6/20/23 Movie - Milk