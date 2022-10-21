Saline Boys’ Cross Country Runs Way to SEC Red Title

The Saline boys’ cross country team came up with its biggest run of the season when it needed it most as the Hornets won the SEC Finals Thursday to claim the SEC Red title.

The Hornets had finished second at each of the first two SEC Red jamborees but saved the best for last as they came out on top Thursday ahead of Pioneer and Skyline, the two previous jamboree winners.

Saline finished with 48 points Thursday to beat out Skyline with 60 and Pioneer 76.

The win gave the Hornets 45 points in the final standings. They beat out Skyline with 39 and Pioneer 34.

Five of the seven Hornet runners set PR’s at the race at Hudson Mills South Course.

Samuel Jackson led the way with a runner-up finish with a PR of 15:43.7 and Truman Johnson was right behind in third with a PR of 15:44.4.

Jason Whitton was eight in 16:07.5 and Andrew McNally set a PR with a 15th-place finish in 16:36.

Shane Pitcher set a PR of 16:46.9 and finished 20th, Elijah Routson 22nd with a PR of 16:53.4, and Stewart Berryhill 24th

in 17:05.9.

The Hornets will compete in the D1 Regional at Milan Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson