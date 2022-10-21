Saline Girls XC Just Short in SEC Red Title Bid

The Saline girls’ cross country team once again came up just short in its SEC Red title bid as AA Pioneer clipped the Hornets for the top spot at the SEC Finals at Hudson Mills South Course Thursday.

The Hornets trailed Pioneer by three points heading into the Finals, but it was the Pioneers that came home first with 31 points and Saline right behind with 52.

Saline could not have run much better with four of seven runners setting PR’s at the Finals.

Mia Rogan led Saline with a PR of 18:33.84 and finished fourth, while Laney Alig was sixth with a PR of 18:43.5.

Corynn Gady was ninth with a PR of 19:00.8 and Sienna Snyder 16th in 19:18.3. Grace Roth PR’d with a time of 19:19.4 and finished 17th, Abby Roth 22nd with a time of 19:50.4, and Mackenzie Sellenraad 31st in 20:38.8.

Saline will have another chance at Pioneer with the teams running at theD1 Regional at Milan Saturday, October 29.