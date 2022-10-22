Saline Field Hockey Blanks Hartland in Playoff Opener

The Saline field hockey team advanced to the Division 1 quarterfinals after a 3-0 shutout of Hartland in the opening round last week.

The Hornets advance to face Bloomfield Hills at Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday at 7:00.

Saline controlled most of the play against Hartland and took a 1-0 lead at 9:10of the first period when Ella Talladay knocked a shot home.

The Hornet’s defense locked down on the Eagles and kept the game 1-0 until late in the third period.

With two seconds left in the third, Saline was given a corner. Saline failed to find the net but was awarded another corner with no time left on the clock. Teams are allowed to keep attempting corners even if the clock runs out until a goal is scored or the defensive team clears the ball out of the circle.

Saline capitalized on the extra corner when Payton Maloney took the pass from Talladay and made a spin move on a defender and fired it past the goaltender to make it 2-0 after three periods.

With just over five minutes remaining the Hornets attempted another corner and again Maloney was able to work around a Hartland defender and rifle a shot into the net to make it 3-0.

Saline would cruise to the win from there and improve to 9-4-1 overall on the season.