Hornets Rebound with Rout of Lake Orion in Finale

The Saline football team rebounded from back-to-back losses to rout Lake Orion 49-21 in the regular season finale.

The win was huge for the Hornets as it likely guaranteed them a first-round home game in the D1 state playoffs Friday night. The pairings will be announced Sunday night.

Lake Orion looked strong in the opening drive, moving inside the Hornets 20, but a fumble was recovered by Cade Tousa to give Saline the ball at the 17.

The Hornets immediately drove downfield and the drive was topped off by a 10-yard TD run by Garrett Baldwin for a 7-0 lead after a Riley Behrman kick.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Dragons fumbled one again and Tousa fell on the ball for the second time in the first quarter. Four places later CJ Carr ran it in from six yards out for a 14-0 Saline lead.

The Dragons responded with a 33-yard scoring pass to cut the lead to 14-7 in the second, but Saline answered with a 12-play, 80-yard drive which Carr finished with a one-yard run and a 21-7 lead.

The teams traded punts and Saline took over at the Lake Orion 40 in the final minute. On the first play, Carr hit Caid Fox with a 40-yard scoring pass to push the lead to 28-7 at the half after James Rush blocked a long field goal attempt by the Dragons on the final play.

Saline forced another fumble early in the second half that was recovered by Sullivan Mills and a few plays later Carr hit Dylan Mesman with a 9-yard TD pass and a 35-7 lead.

Lake Orion scored on a TD run to cut the lead to 35-14, but three plays later Carr hit Baldwin with a 66-yard touchdown pass and a 42-14 lead.

The Dragons scored early in the fourth to cut the lead to 42-21, but again Saline answered when Carr tossed his fourth TD of the night, this time to Roman Laurio for 28 yards for the 49-21 final.

Carr had a monster night with 383 yards on 26-35 passing and four scores. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Fox caught 12 passes for 188 yards and a score, while Baldwin had for catches for 123 yards and a score and ran for 22 yards and a TD.

Laurio caught six passes for 46 yards and a score and Mesman four for 26 and a TD.

Mills led the team with 11 tackles and Ryan Stein had 8.5 tackles.