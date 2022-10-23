Saline Swim and Dive Comes Up Short Against Skyline

The Saline swim and dive team came up on the short end of a 105-81 decision to Ann Arbor Skyline last week.

The loss dropped the Hornets to 5-2 in the conference with the SEC Red jamboree at Pioneer November 4-5 left in the league.

After a third-place finish in the 200 medley relay, Saline picked up a win by Angelina Sanna in the 200 free.

Saline divers picked up a sweep with Alice English, Ava Turner, and Lindi Jenkins taking the top three spots.

Sanna picked up her second win of the night with a victory in the 100 fly before Skyline took the next four events.

Ellerie Brunty and Macy Ahrens finished one-two in the 100 breast and the team of Megan Socha, Sanna, Joann Oyemba, and Ana Sirbu closed out the night with a win in the 400 free.