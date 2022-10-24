Saline's Roman Laurio is headed to the Ivy League for football and academics

Saline High School student-athlete Roman Laurio describes his college pick as the “right university and football program for me.”

The Sun Times News (STN) recently heard about Laurio’s verbal commitment to Princeton University and wanted to follow up to ask him about this exciting news.

“When Princeton started communicating with me in the Spring of 2022, I was extremely excited,” said Laurio, who is a senior at SHS. “I took one visit in April with my dad to see the amazing campus, then quickly took an official visit in June. I met some of the other potential recruits and coaches which solidified that this was the right university and football program for me.”

Laurio had another great season of football this year with 44 catches for 563 yards and four touchdowns (regular season stats). In his junior year, he was Second Team Division 1 All-State and had 54 catches for 953 yards and seven touchdowns.

STN asked him why he picked Princeton.

“I knew Princeton would give me the best of both worlds, on and off the field,” he said. “I also love the relationship between the coaches and players as well as the deep tradition of football.”

In thinking about his college path, he said he has an interest in pursuing economics with a focus in finance. He said a major thing he considered is that the football team will help him in finding summer internships within his field of study.

Getting to this point is a big deal. He said he’s had a lot of support and help along the way. STN asked him if there’s anyone he wanted to thank or acknowledge.

“My parents, sister, and extended family for being my #1 fans and supporters,” he answered. “I also want to thank the Saline Varsity Football coaches who have taught me so much about the fundamentals of the game in four years. Something unique about Saline is preparing their athletes for playing at the next level so well. Finally, I would like the thank Coach Zarkoskie, Coach Flinn, and Coach Surace at Princeton Football for believing in me and providing me with this opportunity.”

As a final question, STN asked if there was anything in particular he would like the readers to know about.

He said, “I believe in hard work in the classroom and on the athletic field. If you work hard at both of these, doors of opportunity will open.”