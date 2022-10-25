Saline Urges Residents to Petition Gov’t Reps for Help with Water Bills

Saline is currently dealing with unexpectedly high water bills. This comes on top of the situation the city found itself in recently when they were legally required in a settlement with the State of Michigan to invest in expanding and modernizing their aging wastewater treatment sewer plant to comply with environmental regulations for the growing community.

But with a potential $18 million long term bill for doing this, and Saline’s relative affluence making it less likely that the City will have access to financial assistance, City officials have been urging residents to call their elected representatives to request more financial assistance.

“We are aggressively competing for federal and state dollars to help fund repairs in a comprehensive rehab of our wastewater treatment plant, and driving new funding streams will lessen our burden on our businesses and residential utility payers. More specifically, we requested this past year, and we will request this year, an $18 million appropriation to our plant. We also spoke last week with Senator Gary Peters office, and we are soliciting a community grant initiative, which is an EPA program. That grant request will probably be in the six to seven million dollar range,” Saline Mayor Brian Marl said at the October 3 City Council meeting. “Those requests are often only successful if citizens avail themselves of the democratic process; get involved, contact our legislators in Washington, and advocate that Saline gets its fair share of funding.”

Senator Gary Peters and his staff can be contacted at:

Senator Debbie Stabenow and her staff can be contacted at:

Representative Debbie Dingell and her staff can be contacted at:

Representative Tim Walberg and his staff can be contacted at:

