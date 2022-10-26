Saline Volleyball Sweeps Chelsea on Senior Night

Coming off a strong showing at the SEC Red that clinched its first league title since 2016, the Saline volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a convincing 25-12, 25-10, 25-11 over Chelsea Tuesday night.

The Hornets honored five seniors in their final home contest and made quick work of the Bulldogs.

Cazzi Smith, Laney Burns, Anna Hesse, Beth Ann Ford, and Molly Rigg played on the home court one final time in preparation for next week’s districts at Ypsilanti Lincoln.

Senior Cazzi Smith

Senior Laney Burns

Senior Anna Hesse

Senior Beth Ann Ford

Senior Molly Rigg

The match was close early in the first set with Saline leading 7-6, when the Hornets rallied off four straight points for an 11-6 lead and a Chelsea timeout.

Saline would continue its roll with an 11-5 run to push the lead to 22-11 and force another Bulldogs timeout. They would close out the set on a mishit by the Bulldogs to take a 1-0 lead.

The Hornets jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead and never looked back in the second set, cruising to the 25-10 win to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Chelsea showed some life early in the third by taking a 6-5 lead, but Saline answered with 10 straight points to take a 15-6 lead and closed out the match by taking the third 25-11.

The win was the 30th of the season for Saline as the Hornets improved to 30-7-1 overall.

Saline will open district play at Lincoln against Belleville Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson