Saline Soccer Advances to D1 Regional Finals

The Saline soccer team’s playoff run continues as the Hornets blanked Dearborn Edsel Ford 2-0 at Skyline Tuesday night.

The teams went back and forth but neither could find the net in the first half to keep it scoreless at the break.

Saline broke the scoreless tie with just over 25 minutes left in the second half.

Anthony Gentile sent a crossing pass across that was one-timed by Michael Bryant toward the corner of the net. The Edsel Ford goaltender made a diving save to his left, but Christian Rossi was there for the rebound and put it inside the post for a 1-0 lead.

Edsel Ford had a great chance on a breakaway that was close to being offside, but the Hornets’ goaltender Riley Behrman made a sprawling save on the shot to keep the score 1-0 Saline.

The Hornets would make it 2-0 with just over 14 minutes left when Drew Barker hit Rossi with a pass just past midfield. Rossi moved in and made a move by an Edsel Ford defender, moving to his right and getting just enough on a shot back to his left that found the corner of the net.

The Saline defense and Behrman did the rest as the Hornets held on for the win.

The Hornets advance to the Regional finals against Salem (18-4-1) at 6:00 Thursday at Skyline. The teams met earlier in the season at the Balconi Tournament and Salem came out on top in a 1-0 decision.

Saline will be looking for their first Regional title since 2014.