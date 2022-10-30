Saline Cross Country Teams Claim Regional Titles

The Saline girls and boys cross country teams both claimed D1 Regional titles Saturday and qualified for the D1 state finals at MIS.

Six of seven girls ran PR’s as the Hornets beat out Pioneer for the top spot just one week after Pioneer beat the Hornets at the SEC Red finals.

Mia Rogan led the girls with a second-place finish in 18:12.2 and Laney Alig was fifth in 18:28.3.

Abby Roth was seventh in 18:34.3 and Corynn Gady eighth in 18:37.5. Sienna Snyder was 11th in 18:56.3, Grace Roth 13th

in 19:16, and Mackenzie Sellenraad 17th in 19:47.6.

The boys dominated with all seven runners finishing in the top 14.

Samuel Jackson was the Regional champion with a time of 15:29.3 and Truman Johnson third in 16:03.4.

Jason Whitton was fourth in 16:03.6 and Andrew McNally 8th

in 16:25.1. Landon Wissin finished in 16:30.5, Elijah Routson 12th

in 16:33.8, and Shane Pitcher 14th in 16:37.6.

The boys race will be at 2:10 at MIS and the girls at 3:30 PM.