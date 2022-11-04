Saline Volleyball Heads to District Finals

The Saline volleyball team held off a tough Belleville squad in the district opener Thursday night, beating the Tigers in straight sets 25-19, 25-22, 25-7.

The win moves the Hornets to the district title match against host Ypsilanti Lincoln Saturday night at 6:00 PM.

Strong defense by the Tigers gave the Hornets fits early. Belleville's backcourt was everywhere digging up spike after spike attempt by the Hornets and the Tigers net play was strong early as well.

Saline began to pull away with a 17-11 first set lead forcing a timeout, but Belleville answered with a five-point run to cut the lead to 17-16.

The Hornets answered the Tigers run with a 6-2 run for a 23-18 lead and closed the set out with a block by Addison Ashley.

The Tigers came out strong in the second with the help of some serving miscues by the Hornets. Saline had four service errors early in the second and Belleville took advantage of it to build a quick 10-3.

Saline began to chip away, but Belleville answered and pushed the lead back to 19-12 to force another Saline timeout.

The serving of Cazzi Smith and Laney Burns led the Hornets to a 10-1 run to take a 22-120 lead and they would close out the set with an Ashley kill for a 2-0 lead.

Saline smelled blood after the second set rally and the third was all Hornets as they took a 10-3 lead and never looked back.

The Hornets pushed the lead to 18-6 and closed the match out with a 7-1 run for the sweep of the Tigers.

Saline and Lincoln have met twice this season with the Hornets taking the regular season match 3-1 and defeated the Splitters in tough 2-1 match at the SEC Red Finals last Saturday.

The winner of the match Saturday will take part in the Brownstown-Woodhaven Regional Tuesday night at 7:00 PM. There is a good chance that three SEC Red teams could be at the same Regional with Bedford and Skyline both having strong possibilities of winning district titles.

Saline improved to 34-8-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson