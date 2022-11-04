The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director

Experience, knowledge, energy and dedication are some of the traits Michelle Dugan brings to the role of Executive Director of the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

In need of leadership, Dugan was brought on by the board of directors to help guide the chamber in the right direction while at the same time working on succeeding at its mission of helping to maintain a positive economic climate and serving as a meaningful resource for all types of business needs and referrals.

The Sun Times News (STN) recently caught up with Dugan and sat down with her inside the new chamber office, located at 100 E. Michigan Avenue, Suite 10, which is right under Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack.

The chamber serves the city of Saline and the local townships of Bridgewater, Lodi, Pittsfield, Saline and York.

Michelle Dugan, photo courtesy of Floral City Images

STN asked Dugan how she feels about being the new director.

“People have a natural need for belonging and gathering,” she said. “Chambers of Commerce are hubs for gatherings. Business is the largest convener of human effort on the planet. It is exhilarating to bring business people together for mutually beneficial causes.”

Prior to Saline, Dugan was with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce for 26 years. She also served with the Economic Development department in City of Monroe & Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation for six years as well as with the Gladstone, Missouri Chamber for nearly two years and the St. Joseph, Missouri chamber for nearly six years.

She’s made a career as a Chamber of Commerce executive. She served over 20 years in her hometown of Monroe, but the opportunity to come to Saline and help lead the chamber was a new challenge she wanted to take on.

STN asked her about her goals and she said as a business organization they are twofold:

#1, “To bring business people together” and #2, “add value to their business operations.”

She said the chamber has a “Mission, Vision, Values and pillars that drive all that we do at the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Among various duties, she said her role here is to coach staff and volunteers to live out these commitments while she also reports to a robust board of directors. All of whom mean so much to the Chamber.

In giving some background on her personal life, which contains great adventure, she said she and her husband, Pete, have a 13-year-old daughter, Jana and they like to explore the outdoors in his Jeep Wrangler.

STN asked what she would like the community to know about her.

“As a problem solver, I am passionate about helping businesses thrive,” she said. “My personal mission statement is to help people help themselves.”

If you’re interested in connecting with Dugan, you can email her at director@salinechamber.org or by phone at 734-429-4494. For more information on the chamber, go to www.salinechamber.org.