Saline Girls Fourth, Boys Seventh at D1 XC State Finals

The Saline cross country teams had strong showings at the D1 state finals at MIS Saturday with the girls finishing fourth and the boys seventh.

The girls finished with 201 points just five points behind rival AA Pioneer with 196.

Senior Mia Rogan cut 30 seconds off her state finals finish in 2021 to earn All-State honors with a 21st-place finish in 18:51.21.

Mia Rogan earned D1 All-State honors with a 21st-place finish. STN File Photo

Laney Alig just missed All-State honors with a 37th-place finish in 19:12.18 and Corynn Gady was 53rd in 19:26.5.

Sienna Snyder placed 124th in 20:05.13, Mackenzie Sellenraad 124th in 20:05.13, Abby Roth 151st in 20:16.15, and Grace Roth 154th in 20:18.34.

The boys finished with 280 points in the race won by Northville with 122.

Samuel Jackson finished his amazing senior season with a 13th-place finish in 15:54.11 to earn All-State honors. He improved his PR this season by knocking 1:29 off his previous best in 2021. He also improved from a 144th-place finish at the 2021 Finals to the All-State finish this season.

Jason Whitton was next for the Hornets with a 54th-place finish in 16:28.68 and Truman Johnson 103rd in 16:53.59.

Elijah Routson was 118th in 16:59.94, Landon Wissink 150th in 17:16.26, Shane Pitcher 182nd in 17:31.66, and Andrew McNally 190th in 17:34.59.

(Due to photographer error, D1 girls' photos were not available)



