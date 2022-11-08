Reinhart Realtors' 6th GivingTuesday match challenge and cookie sale set a goal to raise $35,000 for Saline Area Social Service.

From SASS

This GivingTuesday, Reinhart Realtors will continue its support of Saline Area Social Service (SASS) by hosting a donation match challenge and cookie sale. In celebration of the global day of giving, the Reinhart Charitable Foundation is providing a 100% match for the first $10,000 donated by the community on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Individuals who donate $20 or more at the Reinhart office in Saline will receive a dozen cookies.

SASS is a community-funded organization that provides food, household essentials, and emergency aid for over 400people living, working and attending school in Saline each year. Reinhart hopes to raise $35,000 for SASS’ food assistance and emergency aid programs this GivingTuesday.

GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

“This is an opportunity for the Saline community to come together and share what we have with our neighbors in need,” said Elke Van Dyke, Manager Reinhart Saline. “All of us at Reinhart are so excited to host the cookie sale for the sixth year in a row. It’s a great way to get in the holiday spirit.”

SASS is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding townships. The organization is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of their 400+ clients, nearly 40% are children, and 20% of the adults served are senior citizens. Thanks to immense community support last year, SASS distributed enough food for over 120,000 meals and provided back-to-school supplies, shoes, boots, and snow pants to area youth. It helped with emergency assistance, such as eviction, utility shut-off, and car repairs.

This is the sixth year that Reinhart Realtors has hosted a GivingTuesday donation match challenge and cookie fundraiser for SASS. Last year, the event raised over $63,000.

“Donating to SASS is a direct way to support individuals, families, students, and seniors who need help right here in Saline,” said Anne Cummings, Executive Director of SASS. “We are so grateful for the continued support of our generous community and for Reinhart Realtors and the Reinhart Charitable Foundation’s commitment to helping us better serve those in need.”

Individuals and organizations that would like to take part in Reinhart’s GivingTuesday cookie sale, and take advantage of the 100% match, can donate at the Reinhart office located at 1020 E. Michigan Ave., Saline,9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or all day online at salinesocialservice.com/giving-Tuesday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Individuals who donate $20 or more will receive a dozen holiday cookies. Reinhart Realtors is also collecting new or gently used coats on behalf of SASS during the cookie sale.

The Reinhart Charitable Foundation

The Reinhart Charitable Foundation champions volunteerism and fundraising for organizations that positively impact the quality of life in the communities we serve.

Phone: (734) 216-0540

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReinhartCharitableFoundation

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families, and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, visit salineareasocialservice.com.

Website: salineareasocialservice.com

Phone: (734) 429-4570

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalineAreaSocialService