The Quilting Season's Annual Fundraiser for Seniors

If you’re looking for a custom, handmade gift AND a way to help local seniors have a brighter holiday, look for The Quilting Season’s Annual Holiday Fundraiser displays in local stores all over Saline.

You’ll find homemade bears, table runners, stuffed trees, handmade holiday cards, knitted dishcloths, and of course, Christmas stockings for every family member.

Over ten years ago, Mary Lindquist, The Quilting Season owner, and teacher extraordinaire, felt that seniors or “the elderlies” were being left out at the holidays. So in concert with Saline Area Social Services (SASC), the holiday fundraiser was born: SASC identifies its area folks, and The Quilting Season volunteers become Santa’s elves, busily making all kinds of holiday gifts to sell to raise money for gifts and necessities.

It’s so easy and heartwarming to support this fundraiser: look for a display (participating stores listed below) and select the gift of your choice. Choose your donation amount and put it in the attached envelope, and leave it with the store clerk. Last year approximately seventy folks received lovely gift baskets.

If you’re looking to learn how to sew or to volunteer, stop by The Quilting Season. They have quilting and sewing classes year-round, and sew gifts for Mott’s Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, an elementary school in Detroit, and provide sewing machines and all the trimmings to Afghan families. It’s a cozy place of friendship and outreach you won’t want to miss, right here in Saline.

The gifts will also be at the Saline Farmer’s Market beginning November 19. Please join The Quilting Season, the SASC, and local volunteers in helping brighten this season for some very special folks.

Local participating stores: Baker’s Nook, Brewed Awakenings, Carrigan Cafe, Junga’s Ace Hardware, McPherson Local, Pear Tree Dental, and Steadfast Chiropractic.

For more information or to volunteer for this project, contact Karen Shinevar at 201.970.8115.