Saline Rolls to D1 Volleyball Regional Title

Photo from State Champs Network

The Saline volleyball team claimed its first Regional title since 2005 after rolling past Okemos in straight sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 Thursday night to move to the D1 state quarterfinals at Mason next week.

Many expected the Hornets to face SEC Red rival Skyline in the Regional final, but the Wolves pulled off a five-set upset to oust the Eagles and the Hornets took advantage of it as they cruised past Okemos for the title.

Saline will face Richland Gull Lake (41-7) Tuesday night at 6:00 PM for a chance to move to the semifinals for the first time since the Hornets won the Class B state title in 1984.

The Hornets were in control from the start against Okemos, jumping out to a 17-10 lead, and a Marie Laurio ace ended the first for a 25-13 win.

The second set was much the same with the Hornets taking an early lead with a Laurio kill to end the set 25-15 to take a 2-0 lead over the Wolves.

The Hornets next let their foot off the gas in the third and Anna Hesse ended it when she found the back corner with a kill to finish off the sweep for Saline.

Saline improved to 37-8-1 overall on the season.