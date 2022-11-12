Washtenaw Christian Academy to Participate in a Global Service Project

Students at Washtenaw Christian Academy will be busy Thursday, November 17, 2022, packing over 10,000 meals for hungry children and families in Haiti as well as supporting local food banks Saline Area Social Services and Hope Clinic.

The project is called FEED THE NEED. The packing begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at approximately 12:30 p.m. Students from Pre-K through 12th grade will work together to pack and prepare the meals for shipping. WCA is coordinating with a humanitarian organization with a local presence on the ground in Haiti to ensure distribution.

This is the second FEED THE NEED event for Washtenaw Christian Academy to help those facing food scarcity locally and in Haiti. So far, WCA has raised over $60,000! A portion of the funds raised will go toward a much needed new playground for the WCA community that has been growing significantly.