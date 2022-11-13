Saline Swim and Dive Sends Nine to D1 State Finals

While the numbers are small the Saline girls’ swim and dive team still have high hopes for the Division 1 state finals this weekend at Oakland University.

The Hornets qualified nine ix swimmers and three divers for the Finals and are shooting for a Top 10 finish at Oakland U.

With just six swimmers each one will compete in one individual event, but several will be swimming in all three relay races.

Alice English will lead the three divers into the finals after claiming the Regional title at Novi. Her score of 426.90 was the highest score in the three D1 Regionals.

Lindi Jenkins finished fifth with a score of 372.15 and Ava Turner seventh with a score of 350.90.

All three will be shooting for spots on the podium for the Hornets with English likely competing for the top spot at the Finals.

The swimmers will compete in four individual events.

Ellie Brunty and Megan Socha will be swimming the in the 100 breast, while Same Bullard will be competing in the 100 fly.

Nani Sanna and Ana Sirbu will each compete in the 500 free and Joann Oyemba will swim the 50 free for Saline.

The Finals will open Friday with the preliminaries and the Finals Saturday starting at noon each day.