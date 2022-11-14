Saline's Holiday Parade is just around the corner

Saline’s 47th Annual Holiday Parade expects to be a good one this year.

For anyone interested in being part of the parade, the entry deadline is coming up. The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce wants to get the word out.

The entry deadline is Thursday, November 17 at 5 p.m., but the Chamber will accept the late entries until noon on Thursday, November 24. However, there will be a $100 entry fee after November 17.

The parade is always a fun one for all ages. There are a tons of lights, music and entertainment, including a visit by Santa. The Chamber describes it this way, “People from all over the area line the streets of downtown Saline for this holiday favorite.”

For those interested in entering a parade application, email Chamber Director Michelle Dugan at director@salinechamber.org. Applications must be done online. The entry form is under salinechamber.org the events tab at the top and then scroll down quite a bit and there’s a button that says parade entry.

The Chamber wants this to be a successful event, but they need people to register in advance so they can put the parade together before the week of.

And as a side note, but an important one, Santa’s mailbox is now located in front of Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack, at 104 E. Michigan Avenue. Kids can drop of their letters and Santa does answer them.