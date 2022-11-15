New Catholic School Opens in Saline

From St. Andrew Catholic Church

A new Catholic school is coming to the Saline community bringing a proven education philosophy to help children excel.

Enrollment at St. Andrew Catholic School is currently open for the 2023/2024 school year for children in grades prekindergarten through sixth.

“Since becoming pastor at St. Andrew, I have had an overwhelming number of parents express their desire for a faith-centered environment for learning and catechesis,” said Father John Linden, pastor at St. Andrew Catholic Church. “With no other Catholic schools in southern Washtenaw or Lenawee counties, we felt it was our duty to the children of the area to establish a school close by where they can grow in truth, beauty and goodness.”

The school will follow the Diocesan approved Catholic Curriculum Standards while fostering community discipleship through love for God and of all his people.

“The gift of a Catholic education is beyond measure,” said Michelle Sontag, principal. “At St. Andrew Catholic School, faith will be at the forefront of all we do. Students will excel with God-centered self-esteem and be taught to be servants of the Lord.”

Each classroom at St. Andrew Catholic School will be staffed with a state certified lead teacher. Additionally, the preschool program will have a highly qualified instructional aide.

Approximately 15 positions are expected to be created by the school in its first year.

Parents and others seeking more information are encouraged to visit https://standrewsaline.org/school. In person events will be held during the summer.

Photo by Michelle Sontag