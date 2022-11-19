Saline's 47th Annual Holiday Parade “Christmas Around the World”

From the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce:

It’s a “Christmas Around the World,” this year for our 47th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all southeast Michigan.

Holiday Parade festivities kick off with a special “Tree Lighting Ceremony,” on Tuesday, November 29th. Held at the main intersection in Saline on Michigan Ave & North Ann Arbor Street at 6:00 pm, there are a few special holiday season thoughts, caroling, with the Saline High School Ten Tones Choir and tree lighting by Miss Saline, along with hot chocolate and cookies served in the KeyBank lobby who graciously open their doors for this event.

The parade start time is at 5:30 pm, and visitors are encouraged to show up before 5:00 pm. Parking downtown is limited due to street closures, however; there will be a free Saline Area School Bus shuttle available from 4:00 – 8:00 pm., running between the UPS Store in the Busch’s shopping center and the West Henry Street parking lot behind Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack.

This year’s Honorary Grand Marshall is the Saline Twirlettes World Show Corp, who brought home the Silver Medal from Worlds in the Netherlands this past July. And our Emcee for the Holiday Parade is Saline’s own Annherst Kreitz, Director of Development and Community Relations at Washtenaw Christian Academy.

Following the parade, children will want to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Rock Paper Scissors Junior Toy Store located at 106 W. Michigan Ave, next to KeyBank.

All of this is coordinated by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce with a wealth of businesses in our community and volunteer support. Thank you to the City of Saline, Busch’s Fresh Food Market for sponsoring our raffle, and other great sponsors, like DTE Clean Vision Energy Efficiency, Toyota, Jac Products, Thomson Reuters, American Soy, SBK Orthodontics, Saline Pharmacy, EHM Senior Solutions, Hartman Insurance, Kelly Orthodontics, Old National Bank, Jet’s Pizza, and many others. Much thanks to our volunteers as well, without you, this all could not be possible.