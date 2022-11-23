CJ Carr Earns MHSFCA All State Honors for Saline

Saline junior quarterback CJ Carr was named to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Division 1 All State Team Wednesday.

The Notre Dame commit helped lead the Saline football team to an 8-3 record that saw the Hornets come up short against top-ranked Belleville in the district finals.

Carr finished the season 222-326 passing for 2685 yards and 26 TD's. He also rushed for 221 yards and seven scores on the season.

CJ Carr

Four other Hornets joined Carr on the All-Region team.

Princeton commit Roman Laurio finished his senior season with 64 catches for 704 yards and five touchdowns.

Roman Laurio

Junior Caid Fox was another receiving weapon for Carr. Fox had a stellar junior season with 68 catches for 871 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also tied the school record of 12 catches in a game against Lake Orion.

Caid Fox

Senior defensive lineman Tate Bezeau finished off his career with a strong season. He anchored the defensive line with 55 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a touchdown. He also caught two TD's on offense for the Hornets.

Tate Bezeau

Senior Garrett Baldwin had one of the best all around season for the Hornets in 2022. he was selected All-Region as a DB, but he could have been on the team in other positions. He finished with 35 tackles and two interceptions on defense. He also caught 39 passes for 657 yards and four TD's. He also rushed for two touchdowns, had a kickoff return for a score and blocked a field goal for Saline.

Garrett Baldwin