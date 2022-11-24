Saline Hockey Routs Rival Pioneer 11-0

The goals came fast and furious for the Saline hockey team in its annual pre-Thanksgiving rivalry game with Ann Arbor Pioneer Wednesday night as the Hornets rolled to an 11-0 mercy to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Saline found the net nine times in the second period, including five times in in the final four minutes to end the game.

Blake Woodrel celebrates one of his three goals against Pioneer

It didn't take long for the Hornets to get rolling, when just over a minute into the game Blake Woodrel wristed a shot past the Pioneer goaltender for a 1-0 lead.

Just 30 seconds later Bryce Ronewicz found the net for a 2-0 lead not event two minutes into the game.

Saline continued to put pressure on Pioneer, ringing two shots off the post, but could not find the net and held a 2-0 lead after one period.

Aidan Granica breaks in on net against Pioneer

The Hornets dominated the opening period by outshooting Pioneer 13-4, but that was nothing compared to what happened in the second period.

55 seconds into the period Woodrell scored his second of the night to make it 3-0 and the rout was on.

Aidan Granica wristed a shot home and 20 seconds later Ronewicz slammed home a shot to push the lead to 5-0.

Woodrel scored on a breakaway to give him a hat trick on the night for a 6-0 lead.

With five minutes left, Tristan Trier knocked one home and less than a minute later Mateo Iadipaolo was found alone in front of the net to slam it home to make it 8-0.

Bryce Ronewicz wrists a shot on net against Pioneer

Antonio Giacalone got in on the scoring barrage scoring on a 2 on 1 break and a few second later Andrew Updike found the net to push the lead to 10-0 and Mason Stancil wrapped up the scoring for the 11-0 final.

Saline outshot Pioneer 24-1 in the second period and 37-5 on the night in the rout.

Granica picked up three assists, on the night, while Max Muir, Giuseppe Giacalone, Updike, Cullen Ellis, Iadipaolo, and Antonio Giacalone had two assists each. Woodrel, Aidan Rumohr, Charley Douglas, and Gavin Bird had one assist each.

Tyler Schroeder earned the shutout in net for Saline.

Photos by Mike Williamson



