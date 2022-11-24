Saline Volleyball Places Three on MIVCA All-State Team

After completing its best season since 1984, the Saline volleyball team has seen individual post-season honors roll in.

The Hornets finished with a 38-9-1 overall record. They reached the state semifinals for the first time in 38 years as well as winning the SEC Red title, along with D1 district and regional crowns.

Three Hornets earned Michigan Volleyball Coaches Association D1 All-State honors for the season.

Senior Anna Hesse was named D1 second-team All-State. She finished the season with 429 kills, 89 digs, 37 blocks, and 10 assists and was one of the floor leaders for the Hornets.

Anna Hesse

Sophomore Marie Laurio earned D1 Honorable Mention All-State for 2022. Laurio was a force all over the court, leading the Hornets with 471 kills and collected 373 digs. She also had 53 aces, 32 assists, and 20 blocks on the season.

Marie Laurio

Senior Laney Burns was the floor general for the Hornets all season. She dished out a team-high 1368 assists on the season as well as collecting 369 digs. She was also strong at the net with 71 kills and 22 blocks and led the team in ace with 62.

Laney Burns

To go along with the three all-state selections, the Hornets placed six on the All-SEC Red team.

First year Head Coach Darien Bandel was named the SEC Red Coach of the Year for 2022.

Coach Darien Bandel- SEC Red Coach of the Year

To go along with the All-State Honors, Hesse, Laurio, and Burns all were named first-team All-SEC Red.

Junior Olivia Behen joined the trio on the SEC Red first-team. Behen was huge in the back court for Saline with a team high 567 digs. She also dished out 104 assists, fired 58 aces, and had 15 kills on the season.

Olivia Behen

Senior Cazzi Smith teamed also had a strong season in the back court for the Hornets to earn Honorable Mention All-SEC Red Honors. Smith recorded 295 digs and dished out 30 assists. She also had 49 aces and six kills on the season.

Cazzi Smith

Sophomore Addison Ashley got stronger as the season went on and had a huge showing in the District at Lincoln to earn Honorable Mention All-SEC Red. Ashley was a force at the net with 196 kills and 60 blocks. She also had 66 digs and 38 aces for Saline.

Addison Ashley