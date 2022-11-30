Lodi Twp Police Report, October 2022

In October 2022, Deputies responded to 188 calls for service in Lodi Twp, up from 172 the previous year for a 9% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,788, up from 1,677 for the same period last year for a 7% increase.

Officers conducted 84 traffic stops, up from 57 last year. Sixty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the October police call log include:

12 traffic crashes

Three medical assists

Six animal complaints

Four citizen assists

One mental health call

One disorderly conduct

One check forgery

One child neglect

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp.

On October 24th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 5800 Block of Belleweather Drive for a report of an Identity Theft. The complainant/victim reported that a former spouse had canceled his credit cards and requested the credit be put in their name. The accounts were frozen, and charges for identity theft were submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review.

The complete call log for October can be found at the link below.