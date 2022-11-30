Lodi Twp Police Report, October 2022
In October 2022, Deputies responded to 188 calls for service in Lodi Twp, up from 172 the previous year for a 9% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 1,788, up from 1,677 for the same period last year for a 7% increase.
Officers conducted 84 traffic stops, up from 57 last year. Sixty-two citations were issued.
Notable events from the October police call log include:
- 12 traffic crashes
- Three medical assists
- Six animal complaints
- Four citizen assists
- One mental health call
- One disorderly conduct
- One check forgery
- One child neglect
- One identity theft
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Lodi Twp.
On October 24th, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 5800 Block of Belleweather Drive for a report of an Identity Theft. The complainant/victim reported that a former spouse had canceled his credit cards and requested the credit be put in their name. The accounts were frozen, and charges for identity theft were submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review.
The complete call log for October can be found at the link below.