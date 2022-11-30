Saline Romps Over Livonia Stevenson in Season Opener

The Saline girls’ basketball team got the 2022/2023 season rolling with a 47-14 rout of Livonia Stevenson Tuesday night.

It took a quarter for the Hornets to get things going on offense, but the defense was in lockdown mode all night.

Saline would take an 8-1 lead and led 8-3 after one and would never look back against Stevenson.

Freshman Keira Roehm would score eight points in the second to spark a big run by the Hornets as they took a 25-11 lead at the half.

Saline wouldn’t stop there, outscoring Stevenson 13-2 in the third to build a 38-13 lead and cruised to the win.

A pair of underclassmen led the Hornets in scoring on the night with the freshman Roehm leading the way with 15 points, while Sophomore Kadyn Maida added 13.

“I was impressed with the confidence and poise from our young players,” Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “It says a lot for the preparation and IQ of Keira and Kadyn. They both were terrific!”

Both grabbed five rebounds each, while Roehm dished out three assists and Maida two.

“Kate Stemmer is a ferocious defender. She dictated the tempo of the entire game at both ends of the floor.”

Stemmer had a big night with eight points, eight rebounds, eight steals, and three assists.

Seniors Anna Hesse and Beth Ann Ford were forces under the boards all night. Hesse finished with a team-high 12 rebounds and two blocks, while Ford had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Taylor Kangas ran the point most of the night for the Hornets and dished out a team-high five assists.

“She distributed the ball masterfully and created so many open looks for everyone,” Roehm said. “Everyone got great shots tonight because of the way Taylor distributed it.”

Hadley Griffin added five points for Saline, while Payton Maloney added two points and three rebounds.

“I really love how this team shares the ball! They are as unselfish a team as I have ever coached. I also thought our defensive energy was tremendous. We really pressured and rotated well,” Roehm said.

Saline returns to action Tuesday, December 6 at Novi.