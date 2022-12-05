Saline Hockey Rolls to Fourth Straight Win

The Saline hockey team improved to 5-1 overall on the season after rolling to its fourth straight win Saturday night with a 3-2 win over Midland at Yost Ice Arena.

Midland jumped on top with a goal just moments into the game for a quick 1-0 lead.

Saline answered when Andrew Updike found the net late in the first to tie the game at one. Cameron Merrick and Bryce Ronewicz picked up assists on the goal for the Hornets.

Midland would retake the lead with a powerplay goal just over two minutes into the second.

The game-saving play may have come midway through the second when Saline was called for a penalty, giving Midland a penalty shot. Hornets goaltender Tyler Schroeder stretched out and made a kick save to his left and keep the score at 2-1.

The Hornets would even things up with 3:12 left in the second when Aidan Rumohr knocked one home with an assist to Aidan Granica.

With just 29 seconds left in the second Updike would knock home his second of the game on a loose puck in front of the Midland net to make it 3-2 and the Hornets would hold on for the win.

Schroeder finished with 18 saves in the net, including the momentum-changing penalty shot stop for the Hornets.

Saline improved to 2-0 in the SEC Red with an 8-3 pasting of AA Huron November 29.

Mateo Iadipaolo and Antonio Giacalone scored two goals each to lead the Hornets.

Ronewicz added a goal and two assists, while Giuseppe Giacalone had a goal and assist. Max Muir and Tristan Trier also scored for Saline, while Merrick, Maxim Sorel, and Blake Woodrel had two assists each. Cullen Ellis, Charley Douglas, and Coleman McNamara each had one assist.

Drew Helmer stopped 13 shots in net for Saline.

The Hornets defeated South Lyon United 7-3 Saturday, November 26.

Granica had a big night with a hat trick of three goals and an assist.

Iadipaolo added a pair of goals, while Ronewicz and Updike each had a goal and assist. Giuseppe Giacalone and Woodrel had two assists each, while Muir, Merrick, Sorel, Ellis, and McNamara each had one assist.

Schroeder made 17 saves in net for the Hornets.