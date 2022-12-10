The Saline basketball team opened the 2022/23 season by splitting a pair of games last week.

The Hornets opened the season with a 71-52 win over Salem at home on December 6.

The teams played evenly through the first quarter with Saline leading 15-13 after one, but Dylan Mesman came up big in the second with 11 points to help the Hornets outscore the Rocks 22-10 to take a 37-23 lead at the half.

Freshman Jonathan Sanderson opened his high school career with a boom finishing with a team-high 20 points.

Mesman finished with 17 points on the night, while Zach Fidh and Rex Schreck added seven points each.

A slow start doomed the Hornets in the SEC Red opener against Huron Friday night as Saline fell to the River Rats 63-56.

Huron came out quickly and took a 17-5 lead early in the first and Saline would trail 17-8 after one after a Sanderson triple.

The Hornets would begin to pick away at the River Rats lead by outscoring Huron 13-10 in the second, with triples by Mesman, Fidh, and Harrison Rogers helping cut the lead to 27-21 at halftime.

The offense would pick up the pace in the third with 18 points, but Huron would put 21 on the board and lead 48-39 after three.

Sanderson would score 12 points in the fourth as the Hornets rallied to cut the lead to 58-56, but Huron would score the last five points down the stretch to hold on for the win.

The Hornets were led by Sanderson with 22 points on the night.

Mesman would add 12 points, while Fidh and Rogers chipped in with 11 points each.

Saline returns to action Tuesday night at Ann Arbor Skyline.