Saline Hockey Splits Pair of Games

The Saline hockey team saw its six-game winning streak snapped Saturday, but still came away with a split of its games last week to improve to 6-2 overall on the season.

The Hornets opened the week by blanking Ann Arbor Skyline 6-0.

Freshman Cameron Merrick scored his first two career goals to lead the Hornets.

Antonio Giacalone, Andrew Updike, and Mateo Iadipaolo each had a goal and assist for Saline. Giuseppe Giacalone also found the net for the Hornets.

Bryce Ronewicz picked up a pair of assists, while Blake Woodrel, Cullen Ellis, and Charlie Douglas had one assist each.

Tyler Schroeder stopped all 20 shots he faced in net for the shutout for Saline.

The Hornets saw their winning streak snapped in a tough 5-4 overtime shootout loss to Novi and the KLAA/MIHL Showcase in Livonia Saturday.

Ronewicz picked up a pair of goals to lead Saline.

Iadipaolo added a goal and assists, while Maxim Sorel also found the net for the Hornets.

Ellis picked up a pair of assists, while Woodrel, Updike, and Aidan Rumohr each had an assist. Schroeder stopped 20 shots in net.