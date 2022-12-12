Saline's "Knots for Mott" is helping to keep someone warm

Described as an incredible collaboration, students in Saline Area Schools and the community have teamed up to provide warm blankets to patients at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

The project is called “Knots for Mott.”

The Sun Times News connected with Laura Mayers to talk about it. She’s one of the teachers helping to coordinate the project.

In describing how it came about, Mayers said, “When I met with my new administration team, I expressed how I wanted to start a community service project and to partner with the high school chapter of National Honor Society (NHS). I had a couple of ideas, but the assistant principal, Emily Sickler, told me how her elementary classes made fleece blankets for Mott. I loved the idea, and Knots for Mott was established.”

She said the goals are to give middle schoolers a community service opportunity while also, the partnership with NHS allows for high schoolers to come to the middle school and work together for a common cause. Mayers has partnered with Bill Elliott, the NHS adviser, and this year with Zach Ornelas, who is a co-adviser for NHS.

A big part of the project is the logistics. It starts with fleece being donated from students and community members. Another part involves acquiring decent scissors.

The Knots for Mott event is open to anyone in the school district or community.

Saline students Anna Peavler and Carmen Lauchu work on a blanket. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools

Mayers said this year Concept Insurance purchased scissors for the project. They also supported the project last year by donating fleece and coming to the event.

“This year, they contacted me to see how they could help,” Mayers said of Concept Insurance. “A challenge in the past was not having enough sharp scissors to share.”

Saline student Alanna Farrell putting the scissors to good use. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools

As a side note, another thing helped by the project is the middle school's Builder's Club, which Mayers said will use the fleece scraps to make pull toys to donate to the Huron Valley Animal Shelter.

Mayers said there were groups from 6-8th grade, NHS members, and people from the community at the event. Around 100 students took part in it this year.

Saline students Mia Washington, Savannah Staton and Sophie Roth enjoy the Knots for Mott project. photo courtesy of Saline Area Schools