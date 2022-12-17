Saline Basketball Pulls Away from Monroe

The Saline boys’ basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away from Monroe for a 59-45 SEC Red win over the Trojans Friday night.

Jonathan Sanderson hit three triples in the opening quarter and Wynter Burnett chipped in with six to help the Hornets take a 17-10 lead after one, but the Trojans would battle back.

Monroe outscored the Hornets 16-13 in the second to close the gap to 30-26 at the break.

Zach Fidh got hot in the third and scored seven points and Dylan Mesman scored five as the Hornets outscored Monroe 19-9 in the third to push its lead to 49-35 after three.

Mesman would score six of the Hornets ten points in the fourth to help seal the win for Saline and finished with 15 points on the night.

Sanderson finished with a team-high 18 points to lead Saline.

Harrison Rogers chipped in with nine points, Fidh finished with seven, Burnett six, and Garrett Baldwin four.

A big fourth quarter by Skyline doomed the Hornets in a 57-51 loss to the Eagles Tuesday night.

The teams were tied at 23 in a low-scoring first half, but Saline came out in the third and outscored the Eagles 16-11 for a 39-34 lead heading to the fourth.

Skyline got hot in the fourth and took a 52-48 lead in the final minute.

Sanderson nailed a triple to cut the lead to 52-51, but a Skyline dunk and three free throws in the final 30 seconds sealed the win for the Eagles.

Mesman and Sanderson led the Hornets with 16 points each, while Fidh added 14.

Saline improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC Red.