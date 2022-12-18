Saline Girls Remain Perfect on the Season

The Saline girls’ basketball team remained a perfect 5-0 on the season after a pair of SEC Red routs last week.

The Hornets improved to 3-0 in the conference after blowout wins over Ann Arbor Skyline and Monroe.

It took the Hornets a while to get things going against Skyline Tuesday night, but baskets by Kate Stemmer and Beth Ann Ford in the final 30 seconds gave Saline a 22-10 lead at halftime.

Saline began to pull away in the third with a 14-7 run and take a commanding 36-17 lead and would hold the Eagles scoreless in the fourth for a 42-17 win.

Ford finished with 10 points and five rebounds for the Hornets. “She was a force at the offensive end and her post positioning really opened up the zone for us,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said.

“Keira Roehm did a great job getting to the offensive glass to get us some high-percentage buckets, “Roehm said. “She also did a great job moving the ball and feeding the post as she led us with 5 assists and a team-high 11 points.”

Anna Hesse was dominant underneath on the defensive end with 14 rebounds and six blocks. She also scored three for Saline.

Hadley Griffin hit a pair of big three-pointers in the third quarter to help Saline pull away and finished with six points.

Stemmer finished with seven points and seven rebounds, Kadyn Maida three points, and seven steals, and Taylor Kangas with a strong all-around game of four steals, two points, two rebounds, two blocks, and two assists.

Saline took control early with a 17-2 run in the first quarter Friday night and cruised to a 49-14 win over Monroe.

Roehm sparked the first-quarter run with three triples to help Saline bury the Trojans early.

The Saline defense continues to be in lockdown mode, holding a team to under 20 points for the third time in five games.

Kangas was once again a force in all facets of the game with four points, five rebounds, six steals, five blocks, and five assists. “She did the job at the defensive end and created shots for others. It is one thing to be a good passer, it's another thing to create shots for others. Taylor creates,” Roehm said.

Stemmer finished with seven points and five rebounds, while Roehm was the team’s high scorer with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Maida finished with six points and seven rebounds, Ford six points, seven rebounds, five steals, and three blocks, and Payton Maloney four points and two rebounds. Griffon chipped in with three points and four rebounds, Hesse two points, three rebounds, and three steals, and Lindsey Clarke two points and three rebounds.