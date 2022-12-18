Saline Hockey Blanks Bedford in Mercy

The Saline hockey team remained undefeated in the SEC with an 8-0 mercy of Bedford in Toledo last week.

The Hornets made quick work of the Mules with three goals in the first period and five in the second to end the game after two periods.

Seven different Hornets found the net in the win with Andrew Updike leading the way with two goals and an assist.

Mateo Iadipaolo and Blake Woodrel had a goal and two assist each for Saline.

Recording a goal and assist each was Bryce Ronewicz, Aidan Rumohr, Gavin Bird, and Tristan Trier. Giuseppe Giacalone and Antonio Giacalone had two assists each, while Aidan Granica had one assist. Drew Helmer stopped all 11 shots he faced in net for the shutout.

The hornets return to the ice Thursday in a huge SEC matchup when they host Chelsea in a game that will pit two of the top teams in the SEC Red and White divisions at 6:00 PM at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube.