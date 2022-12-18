Saline Swim and Dive Dominates in Season Opener

The Saline swim and dive team opened its season in impressive fashion with a 141-42 pasting of Monroe Thursday night.

The Hornets won all 12 events, including sweeping the top three spots in seven of the races.

Nathanyel Sarment, Will Loveland, Ethan Bull, and Ian Bosinger opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, while the second spot went to the Hornets team of Jack Mallon, Elijah Zaksek, Chandler Edwards, and Jordan Marsh.

Deniz Ozil, Nick Twigg, and Jonah Bentley swept the top three spots in the 200 free, while Diego Valdes, Liam Russell, and Mallon swept the 200 IM.

One-two finishes went to Bull and Sarment in the 50 free and Elijah Gray and Drew Miller in diving.

Valdes won his second event of the night with a win in the 100 fly, while Twigg and Loveland were second and third.

Ozil picked up his second win in the 100 free, while Bosinger, Marcus Stanish, and Thoms Gunnerson swept the 500 free.

Valdes and Ozil picked up their third wins when they teamed with Russell and Twiff to win the 200 free relay, while Bull, Bentley, and Sarment swept the 100 back.

Russell, Loveland, and Elijah Zaksek swept the 100 breast, and Bosinger, Chandler Edwards, Alex Fruth, and Bentley closed the meet with a win in the 400 free relay.

Photos by Dawn McCann



