Saline Girls Rout Seaholm in AASC Holiday Showcase

The Saline girls’ basketball team improved to 7-0 overall on the season after a 73-50 rout of Birmingham Seaholm at the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University Thursday night.

Seaholm started fast and took an early 7-2 lead, but the Hornets pressure defense changed the momentum quickly.

Kate Stemmer and the Saline defense forced three straight turnovers which led to Stemmer lay-ups and the Hornets took an 8-7 lead that they would never relinquish.

Kate Stemmer scored 10 in the first quarter to spark Saline. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Hornets would go on a 21-0 run to end the quarter and take a 23-7 lead after one and never look back.

Things got a little sloppy for Saline to start the second with turnovers and several missed baskets under the hoop and Seaholm would cut the lead to 23-12 with five minutes left in the second.

Saline would turn things around and go on a 15-5 run to close out the half, including a three-pointer at the buzzer by Keira Roehm to give the Hornets a 39-17 lead at the break.

Stemmer scored 14 first half points with most coming in transition after steals.

“I thought this was a total team effort at both ends of the floor,” coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. “We really added pressure and rotated well as a team, especially in our first half run. I loved the way we pushed the ball in transition, and we continued to make the extra pass in the half court. So many players made an impact tonight.”

Keira Roehm nailed four triples and finished with 21 points. Photo by Mike Williamson

Stemmer and Roehm continued to pour it on in the third with each scoring seven points and the lead grew to 59-31 after three.

“Kate Stemmer was ferocious on the defensive end tonight. It was so impressive to watch. I’m not sure there’s anyone in the state that goes harder than her. She really got us a jump in the 1st quarter with 12 points,” Roehm said. “I thought her defensive energy was infectious and inspired our defense to step up. She’s really playing great basketball right now.”

Stemmer led the team with 23 points, eight steals and five rebounds.

Roehm finished with 21, including four triples, while Taylor Kangas added seven points, six steals, and four assists.

Kadyn Maida added six points and four rebounds, while Beth Ann Ford added five rebounds, four points, three steals, and two blocks. Hadley Griffin chipped in with four points, Payton Maloney and Bailey Burth three, and Aislinn McPeek two. Anna Hesse finished with six steals, four blocks, and three rebounds.

Earlier in the week, the Hornets rolled by South Lyon East 52-33.

Taylor Kangas had a strong all-around game against South Lyon East. Photo by Mike Williamson

Saline got off to a hot start by making seven first half three-pointers and cruised to the win.

Stemmer had another big night with a team-high 16 points.

Griffin had a nice game with eight points and five rebounds, while Maida added seven points.

Kangas had a strong all-around game with six points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Roehm chipped in with eight boards, six points, and five steals, Hesse eight rebounds, six points, three assists, and two blocks, and Ford six rebounds and three points.

The Hornets return to action Monday night at the Westfield Prep Showcase against Toledo Rogers.

Photos by Mike Williamson



