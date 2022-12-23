Saline Runs Past Arbor Prep at AASC Holiday Classic

The Saline basketball team used a lockdown defense to shut down Ypsilanti Arbor Prep and run away with a 51-29 win at the Ann Arbor Sports Commission Holiday Classic at Eastern Michigan University Thursday night.

The Hornet defense allowed just two first quarter points and built a 20-9 halftime lead over the Dragons. They shut down the paint and forced Arbor Prep to shoot from the outside and the Dragons struggled all night from behind the arch.

Saline also struggled early in the game as the teams went scoreless for nearly three minutes, but the Hornets got going behind seven straight points from Zach Fidh for a 7-0 lead.

Jonathan Sanderson then nailed a triple and a lay-in and the Hornets led 12-2 after one.

Jonathan Sanderson scored a team-high 11 against Arbor Prep. Photo by Mike Williamson

Saline continued to lock down the Dragons in the second and led 14-4 midway through the period before Arbor Prep would hit a couple of shots to get back in the game.

A triple by Harrison Rogers and an And-One by Garrett Baldwin pushed the lead to 20-9 at the break.

Arbor Prep cut the lead to eight early in the third, but back-to-back triples by Rogers and Fidh and an And-One by Dylan Mesman helped the Hornets close out the third with a 17-2 run and pushing the lead to 22, 37-15 after three.

Dylan Mesman powers up an And-One against Arbor Prep. Photo by Mike Williamson

Saline would cruise in the fourth with the Hornets bench getting a lot of playing time as the Dragons would never threaten again.

Sanderson finished with a team-high 11 points, while Fidh added 10.

Rogers added six points, while Baldwin, Mesman, and Joe Fairman had five each. Rex Scheck chipped in with four points, Brad Leventhal three, and Wynter Burnett two.

Saline improved to 3-2 overall. They will return from the holiday break when they take on Grosse Pointe South at North Farmington high school December 29.

Photos by Mike Williamson