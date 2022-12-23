Saline Wrestling Sweeps Home Tri-Meet

The Saline wrestling team swept a home tri-meet Wednesday coming away with a 57-24 win over Divine Child and 46-34 over Walled Lake Northern.

Cade Umpstead opened the Walled Lake match with a pin at 157, but WLN won the next two matches.

Saline would answer with five straight wins and a void to take control of the match.

Tyler Fedototskin (190), Isaac Furlong (215), Emme Hicks (106), and Brice LaFleur (112) all won by pin, while Jason Harbach (285) won 9-0.

Jacob Clauser would also pick up a pin at 132 for the Hornets.

The Hornets took advantage of five voids against Divine Child victory.

The match of the day was at 175 where Eli Johnson went into overtime to win 15-10. He was tied at 10-10 after regulation and got a takedown and three-point nearfall to end the match.

Kyle Barbarino picked up a pin at 157, Hicks got her second pin of the day at 106, and Dylan Crum a pin at 132.